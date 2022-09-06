PCB police charge 9-year-old Hutchison Beach Elementary student who called in bomb threat

PANAMA CITY BEACH — A local 9-year-old student faces charges after making a bomb threat.

In a news conference Tuesday, Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said a 9-year-old who attends Hutchison Beach Elementary was charged with making a false report of a bomb after leaving the threat on a school voicemail.

"We were notified (Tuesday) by the administration (that) early on in the day, they were reviewing voicemails on their administrative line (and) discovered several voicemails from what appeared to be a child claiming there was a bomb in the school," Talamantez said.

He noted the school was evacuated and a sweep was conducted on the building, which determined it was a false threat.

'It's not a prank to us. This is not a joke'

Local law enforcement officials, with the help of Bay District Schools, identified a suspect, and the child later confessed to leaving the voicemails. The child's grade was not released Tuesday.

Talamantez said the child was turned over to their parents, and they will be referred to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

"Some people might ask why (we) are charging a 9-year-old with what might be considered a prank," he said. "It's not a prank to us. This is not a joke. It's not something we take lightly.

"We cannot take the position where we will allow that type of behavior, that type of crime to happen without consequence."

In a Tuesday morning email, Glenda Nouskhajian, principal of Hutchison Beach Elementary, said all students were safe, and the student who called in the threat was "angry after being disciplined."

"At the conclusion of the messages, the student noted that it was all a joke, but ... we take every safety threat seriously," Nouskhajian wrote. "Please remind your students this afternoon that no threats are funny, and that we respond immediately to any and all safety concerns."

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: PCB Hutchison Beach Elementary bomb threat: Nine-year-old charged