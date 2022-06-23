‘The PCC are after me’: the drug cartel with Paraguay in its clutches

Laurence Blair in Pedro Juan Caballero, Paraguay
·7 min read
<span>Photograph: Jorge Sáenz/AP</span>
Photograph: Jorge Sáenz/AP

Fahd Jamil Georges went by many names: the Turk, the Godfather, Boss of Bosses, the King of the Border. Over five decades, he went from running casinos to smuggling guns and drugs into Brazil from Paraguay – South America’s top marijuana producer, and a key transit point for Andean cocaine.

His former mansion in Ponta Porã, Brazil – modelled on Elvis Presley’s Graceland – is wreathed in barbed wire and electric fencing. His Cadillac boasted reinforced tyres, and bulletproof screens shielded his bed. He counted presidents and dictators on both sides of the border as close associates.

But in the end, this protection counted for little. When Jamil, 80, handed himself in to Paraguayan authorities in April last year after years on the run, he singled out the dangerous new player in town: “The PCC are after me.”

Jamil was perhaps the final domino to fall in “Project Paraguay”, a decade-long hostile takeover of this lucrative narco-trafficking pipeline by the Primeiro Comando da Capital (First Capital Command, or PCC) – a violent Brazilian cartel founded in a São Paulo jail in 1993, whose reach is fast spreading across South America and even globally.

The PCC’s triumph in Paraguay has coincided with a wave of contract killings, with the latest victims including the mayor of the neighbouring Paraguayan town of Pedro Juan Caballero, a top anti-mafia prosecutor who was shot dead while on his honeymoon on a Colombian beach, and, on Sunday, the former boss of the country’s largest prison.

Interactive

The bloodletting has fuelled fears that international drug cartels in league with corrupt officials are turning comparatively tranquil Paraguay into a violent narcostate.

Since “The Turk” surrendered, “the PCC have taken over completely,” said Lt Col Ozevaldo Santos de Melo, a military police officer in Ponta Porã.

Jamil’s downfall follows the relentless elimination of the PCC’s other rivals. In June 2016, Jorge Rafaat – a powerful drug trafficker and sometime Jamil ally – was shot dead in Pedro Juan Caballero. About 40 of his associates were subsequently murdered.

The PCC soon afterwards declared war on Comando Vermelho (CV), another Brazilian cartel, emerging victorious as the largest player in the transport of drugs into Brazil – and on to Europe, where the ’Ndrangheta Calabrian mafia handles distribution.

Jamil was linked to several murders, but largely kept a lid on border violence, said Santos de Melo. “The Turk was always discreet, and not so aggressive,” he argued. “The PCC are more violent … they have no scruples. They kill innocents.”

With figures such as Jamil and Rafaat out of the picture, drive-by shootings among small-time criminals and rivals within the PCC have become more common, said Cristian Amarilla, intelligence director for Senad, Paraguay’s anti-drug force.

“It’s a mess,” he said, showing the Guardian around a seized luxury rural property, complete with artificial lake and floodlit football pitch, apparently designed to serve as a hotel for visiting Brazilian crime lords. “Today, the border is in flux. Everyone is trafficking.”

The population of Pedro Juan Caballero is just 120,000, but its murder rate – more than 70 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2020 – is comparable to that of Caracas. Amambay – the Paraguayan region containing the town – is home to just 2% of Paraguay’s population but was scene to a third of the country’s 481 homicides in 2020.

At the London Pub in Pedro Juana Caballero – which sells cold English ales and is decorated with mannequins wearing bearskins – customers are often armed, making calling time a nerve-racking proposition, said David Ovelar, a barman. “We’re on constant alert,” he added.

The PCC has a “strong” or “intermittent” presence across six of Paraguay’s 17 regions, and has carried out dramatic bank robberies in several more, according to InSight Crime, a thinktank. In a sign of its growing control over Paraguay’s prisons, 75 PCC members escaped from custody in Pedro Juan Caballero in January 2020 – some tunnelling out, others simply walking out the front door.

But Zully Rulón, the director of Senad, said claims that Paraguay is fast becoming a narcostate were exaggerated. “We’re not Colombia or Mexico, far from it,” she argued.

Rulón denied that the PCC had been able to establish a Paraguayan foothold, pointing to the recent extradition of several cartel bosses to Brazil.

But Paraguay still has no radar coverage of its vast north, making it almost impossible to intercept cocaine-laden planes dispatched by the PCC from Bolivia, Rulón admitted.

“If we had technology, our work would be a lot easier,” she added.

Marcos Camacho, leader of Brazilian criminal organization First Capital Command (PCC) Marcos Camacho, AKA Marcola, is escorted before boarding a helicopter after getting medical assistance at a hospital in Brasilia, on 21 January 2020.
Marcos Camacho, AKA Marcola, leader of First Capital Command (PCC), is escorted to a helicopter after getting medical assistance at a hospital in Brasília on 21 January 2020. Photograph: Sérgio Lima/AFP/Getty Images

And when a cartel leader gets arrested, said Santos de Melo, “the PCC just send another one from São Paulo”.

The PCC’s commanders are also thought to still call the shots from jailand allegedly coordinated the assassination of Paraguay’s leading criminal prosecutor in May. Marcelo Pecci was shot dead on a Colombian beach while on his honeymoon, just hours after his wife had posted on social media that they were expecting their first child.

Four people who confessed to the crime were each sentenced to over 23 years in prison on Friday. Colombia’s police chief indicated, however, that the PCC was ultimately responsible, and had paid the hitmen $500,000 to eliminate Pecci, who was investigating the cartel’s links in Paraguay.

Related: Paraguay drugs prosecutor killed on honeymoon on Colombian beach

The PCC also boasts some 30,000 foot soldiers in Brazil where it is waging an increasingly bloody war for control of the remote Amazon region where Brazil borders top cocaine producers Peru and Colombia – and where the British journalist and Guardian contributor Dom Phillips and the Indigenous advocate Bruno Pereira, disappeared this month.

Three suspects are in the custody of police, who say there is no sign of a broader conspiracy, but local Indigenous activists insist that organised crime groups had a hand in the killing.

The cartel is also expanding elsewhere in the continent, including Uruguay, Argentina and Venezuela, has connections in the Caribbean, Europe and Africa, and launders profits through banks in China and the US.

Paraguayan army soldiers are seen next to an army tank near a border prison in Pedro Juan Caballero, where PCC prisoners broke out on 22 January 2020.
Paraguayan army soldiers are seen next to an army tank near a border prison in Pedro Juan Caballero, where PCC prisoners broke out on 22 January 2020. Photograph: Gabriel Stargardter/Reuters

The PCC are “the most formidable organised crime group in South America”, said Robert Muggah of the Igarapé Institute.

The cartel’s strength is based on its “legendary” level of control over its rank-and-file – who swear an oath of loyalty and even pay membership fees. In Paraguay, it “has extensively penetrated the state and co-opted the security establishment”, explained Muggah.

“Brazil needs to pull back from its policy of mass incarceration” in order to dismantle the PCC’s powerbase in Brazil’s overcrowded prisons, he argued. “The only long-term solution is for Brazil to accelerate the decriminalisation of drugs.”

Related: Police losing narco war in deadly Amazon region where duo disappeared

But such policies are as distant a prospect in Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil as in Paraguay, where the governing conservative Colorado party has itself been regularly tied to narcotraffickers and organised crime.

Former president Horacio Cartes (2013-18) has repeatedly been accused of links to a vast money-laundering operation linked to cigarette smuggling and drug traffickers. Cartes, a powerful tobacco magnate, has denied any wrongdoing, saying the allegations are politically motivated.

A historic Senad operation in February involving Pecci, the slain prosecutor, seized ranches, apartments, luxury car garages and even an evangelical church allegedly linked to drug money. But Paraguay’s interior minister conceded that the criminal masterminds who had “permeated all levels of our society” remained at large.

“Narcopolitics, the narcostate, are taking hold of Paraguay,” echoed López. “Society is totally contaminated by it.”

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine's foreign legion may be new, but the idea isn't

    Foreign soldiers who volunteered to fight for Ukraine participate in training exercises. Geovien So/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesAfter Russia launched its large-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, many countries quickly responded by imposing sanctions on Russia and by sending weapons to help Ukraine defend itself. But so far, the U.S. and its NATO allies have said they will not send troops. Nonetheless, many non-Ukrainians want to fight for Ukraine for a variety of reasons, whether ideologic

  • A State Official Killed a Man With His Car. The Story Somehow Got Darker From There

    South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg's impeachment trial starts Tuesday, but in his multiyear standoff with Republican Gov. Kristi Noem, there are no heroes and plenty of uncomfortable questions

  • Fishing feud at end of the world split US and UK over Russia

    It's one of the world's highest-fetching wild-caught fish, sold for $32 a pound at Whole Foods and served up as meaty fillets on the menus of upscale eateries across the U.S. The diplomatic feud, which has not been previously reported, intensified after the U.K. quietly issued licenses this spring to fish for the sea bass off the coast of South Georgia, a remote, uninhabited U.K.-controlled island some 1,400 kilometers east of the Falkland Islands. As a result, for the first time since governments banded together 40 years ago to protect marine life near the South Pole, deep-sea fishing for the pointy-toothed fish is proceeding this season without any catch limit from the 26-member Commission on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources or CCAMLR.

  • Heads up: These Amazon Warehouse secret deals — from Beats to Ninja — are about to sell out

    Some products are open-box, some are pre-owned and all are guaranteed. What a way to save!

  • Powell's warning: 'Surprises could be in store' on inflation

    Here are the key takeaways from the Fed chief's hearing before Congress.

  • Hundreds of Southwest pilots picket in Dallas amid summer travel crunch

    Hundreds of uniformed Southwest Airlines pilots stood in perfect lines in the scorching Texas sun at Dallas Love Field on Tuesday, holding signs that blamed Southwest management for delays and cancellations that have upset passengers.

  • The People of York Want Prince Andrew to Stop Dragging Their City’s Good Name Through The Mud

    ReutersRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.New moves are afoot to force Prince Andrew to drop his “Duke of York” title after a lawmaker from the northern city tabled new legislation in Britain’s Parliament to enable such a move.Rachael Maskell, who is the public representative for York Central, has brought forward the “Removal of Titles Bill,” after polls showed that 80 percent of its citizens want to

  • Extreme WFH: Japanese woman wins Tokyo mayoralty—despite living almost 6,000 miles away in Belgium

    Satoko Kishimoto has lived in the Belgian city of Leuven for more than a decade, but was elected mayor of Tokyo’s Suginami district on Monday.

  • Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million

    The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is doubling the size of its purse to $9 million, another boost to the women’s game that brings prize money for the five majors to nearly triple the amount from a decade ago. The purse for the LPGA Tour’s second-oldest major is now 300% higher than it was in 2014, the year before KPMG and the PGA of America partnered with the LPGA Tour to raise the prize money and the profile by taking it to fabled courses. The Women’s PGA Championship starts Thursday at Congressional Country Club, which has hosted the U.S. Open three times.

  • Possible Marshall Plan for Ukraine to be discussed by G7

    The G7 group of leading industrialized countries will discuss a draft “Marshall Plan” for the reconstruction of Ukraine at their upcoming summit meeting in Bavaria, Germany, at the end of June, the Associated Press said in a report on June 22.

  • NYPD rescues woman from subway tracks

    Body camera video shows two New York City police officers jumping onto subway tracks to rescue a woman. (June 22)

  • Miranda Lambert just launched her Wanda June Home collection at Walmart—shop our top picks

    Country music star Miranda Lambert just launched her Wanda June Home collection at Walmart, which infuses her Southern roots into rugs, pillows and more.

  • Rwanda's Kagame meets Britain's Prince Charles

    STORY: Kagame and his wife Jeannette greeted the British heir to the throne and posed for photographs, before holding a meeting with dignitaries.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is visiting Rwanda on Thursday (June 23) to help people shed their "condescending attitudes" to Rwanda after criticism of the government's plans to deport asylum seekers to the country.Johnson will meet with Prince Charles in Kigali on Friday (June 24) on the sidelines of a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, after media reports the heir to the throne privately described the government's plans as "appalling".Earlier this year, Britain struck a 120 million pound ($147 million) partnership with Rwanda to deport asylum seekers to the East African country but the first such flight was halted last week by the European Court of Human Rights.

  • Chilling video shows man fending off gunman while holding baby inside Detroit gas station

    Footage released by police shows the victim juggling the sleeping baby with one arm while putting out his other hand in an effort to shield the child.

  • Video shows Florida cop telling a Black man he pulled over for not wearing a seat belt 'this is how you guys get killed out here'

    The Miami-Dade Police officer is under investigation after his exchange with a Black man during a traffic stop was posted on social media.

  • Bill Cosby calls verdict an "astonishing victory" after jury finds he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old in 1975

    Yesterday, a civil jury found that disgraced comedian Bill Cosby sexually abused Judy Huth when she was 16 years old in 1975. In the wake of the verdict, Cosby’s team is calling it an “astonishing victory.”

  • $100,000 stolen from Atlanta mansion of NBA star Vince Carter as wife and children hid in closet

    A police report is revealing new insight into the break in at the home of former Atlanta Hawks star Vince Carter.

  • He almost beat DeSantis to be Florida’s governor. Now Andrew Gillum is indicted

    Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee who came within about 34,000 votes of beating Ron DeSantis in the 2018 race for Florida governor, was indicted and arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday.

  • Two convicted in 2020 execution-style murders of three Des Moines teens will spend life in prison

    Daishawn Gills was sentenced to life without parole, while Emmanuel Totaye received consecutive 50-year sentences for each of the three teens killed.

  • Murder conviction overturned in Georgia hot car death case

    Georgia's highest court on Wednesday overturned the murder and child cruelty convictions against a man whose toddler son died after he left him in a hot car for hours, saying the jury saw evidence that was “extremely and unfairly prejudicial.” Justin Ross Harris, 41, was convicted in November 2016 on eight counts including malice murder in the death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper. All of the Georgia Supreme Court justices agreed that there was sufficient evidence to support Harris' convictions, but the 134-page majority opinion written by Chief Justice David Nahmias says that much of the evidence having to do with Harris' sexual activities shouldn't have been admitted and may have improperly influenced the jury.