Is PCCW Limited's (HKG:8) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time?

Today we are going to look at PCCW Limited (HKG:8) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for PCCW:

0.067 = HK$5.2b ÷ (HK$93b - HK$16b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, PCCW has an ROCE of 6.7%.

See our latest analysis for PCCW

Is PCCW's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see PCCW's ROCE is around the 6.7% average reported by the Telecom industry. Aside from the industry comparison, PCCW's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. It is possible that there are more rewarding investments out there.

We can see that, PCCW currently has an ROCE of 6.7%, less than the 9.1% it reported 3 years ago. Therefore we wonder if the company is facing new headwinds. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how PCCW's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:8 Past Revenue and Net Income, November 19th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for PCCW.

PCCW's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

PCCW has total assets of HK$93b and current liabilities of HK$16b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 17% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From PCCW's ROCE

That said, PCCW's ROCE is mediocre, there may be more attractive investments around. You might be able to find a better investment than PCCW. If you want a selection of possible winners, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20 (but have proven they can grow earnings).