PCDC reports two inmates exposed to dangerous drugs

Jan. 24—Two Pulaski County Detention Center inmates were exposed to dangerous drugs Sunday, according to a release from the detention center.

Apparently showing symptoms of exposure, the prisoners were taken to a local medical facility to be monitored and treated.

They were transported by Somerset-Pulaski County EMS and are being provided appropriate medical treatment.

At press time, the inmates are still at the medical facility.

The causes of this incident are still under investigation by the Pulaski County Sheriff Department Criminal Investigation Division.

PCDC could not be reached for comment.