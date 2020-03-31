PCG Announces New Chief Operating Officer, Gary Garofalo

BOSTON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group, Inc. (PCG), a leading provider of solutions implementation and operations improvement services to the public sector, has named Gary Garofalo as its new Chief Operating Officer.

Reporting directly to PCG President and CEO Bill Mosakowski, Garofalo joins the Senior Leadership Team where he will direct his work toward improving processes in key business areas and operations, developing improvement strategies, and implementing solutions to enhance productivity and quality of service. Underscoring PCG's commitment to growth, Garofalo brings his strong record of leadership in the application of analytics, metrics, and business intelligence.

The COO role emphasizes PCG's focus on solutions and results through data, organizational effectiveness, and operational efficacy. As a leader in the public-sector consulting services field, PCG is building on its growth initiatives to increase the value of its business lines. Garofalo will lead ongoing efforts to support enterprise platforms, organizational flexibility, environmental sustainability, and cost efficiency in PCG's domestic and international footprints.

Mosakowski said, "Gary joins PCG after notable achievements at a leading firm in our industry. Our firm will use this experience to improve the resiliency, effectiveness and scalability of our client facing operations. During an age of disruption for every company, Gary's experiences and ability to communicate are fundamental ingredients for managing through such challenges. He understands our sector and the critical importance of building strong interrelationships within and across our organization and with our clients. As a team player, Gary will make an immediate impact."

"PCG is a well-respected organization with a successful history in providing quality services to public sector clients," said Garofalo. "I am very excited about joining the PCG team and look forward to utilizing my experience to further enhance the operational efficiencies of the firm. I am eager to extend the use of best practices and innovation to assist in advancing the organization."

Garofalo earned his master's degree in Computer Science from the University of Maryland and his bachelor's degree in Computer Science from George Washington University. Garofalo has more than 35 years of experience managing consulting services operations and facilitating growth in large organizations. As Executive Vice President of MAXIMUS Inc., Garofalo served as leader in strategic direction and executive oversight, and in delivering business solutions for health and human services operations programs.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group, Inc. (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG has over 2,000 professionals in more than 50 offices across North America and in Europe. The firm has five designated practice areas with extensive experience in all 50 states, clients in six Canadian provinces, and a growing practice in Europe. Often combining resources from two or more practice areas, PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to solve their challenges or pursue opportunities. To learn more, visit www.publicconsultinggroup.com.

