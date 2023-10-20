PCH Community Health Fair set for today in Princeton

Oct. 20—PRINCETON — WVU Medicine Princeton Community Hospital (PCH) is offering the public free health screenings and information today at the Community Health Fair.

Hosted at the Karen Preservati Center located at 704 Maple Street in Princeton, the Community Health Fair will run today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in free health screenings and gain valuable insights from medical professionals on reducing risk factors and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. PCH is partnering with Rotary Club of Princeton to offer low-cost blood screenings to assess overall health, blood sugar levels, and more. The available blood test packages include:

—CMP/CBC/Lipid panel/TSH (Thyroid)/A1C for $60.

—CMP/CBC/Lipid panel/TSH (Thyroid)/A1C/PSA for $80.

Flu vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $20.

Advance registration is required only for the blood screenings. Registration is available by calling 304-431-5218 during weekday business hours.

During the Community Health Fair, attendees can also take advantage of several free health screenings provided by PCH medical professionals and staff. These include cardiac risk assessment, body mass index (BMI) and body fat analysis, colon cancer screening, depression screening, and more.

Visitors can also talk with medical professionals and gather valuable information on various health topics such as diabetes and prediabetes, fall prevention, smoking cessation, breast cancer awareness, nutrition, and Advance Health Directives, organizers said.

This Community Health Fair is sponsored by PCH, The Karen Preservati Center, and the Rotary Club of Princeton.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

