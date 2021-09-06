PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) shareholders have earned a 35% CAGR over the last five years

Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And we've seen some truly amazing gains over the years. Just think about the savvy investors who held PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) shares for the last five years, while they gained 311%. And this is just one example of the epic gains achieved by some long term investors. And in the last month, the share price has gained 11%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

PCI-PAL isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 5 years PCI-PAL saw its revenue grow at 22% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 33% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like PCI-PAL, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between PCI-PAL's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that PCI-PAL's TSR of 352% over the last 5 years is better than the share price return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that PCI-PAL shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 137% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 35% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for PCI-PAL (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

