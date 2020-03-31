pCloud Supports its Community in Current Hard Times

Swiss cloud storage provider pCloud announces its decision to provide users a significant discount for its Premium plan

ZUG, Switzerland, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- pCloud, leading cloud storage service is giving users the opportunity to try out its service and premium features at a highly discounted price.

In the last few months the world has been experiencing rapid changes, due to the current health crisis. Countries all over the world are on complete lockdown. People have no choice, but to adapt to the current situation and change their lifestyle drastically. In response to the current global situation, Swiss cloud storage service pCloud wants to empower the remote workforce with secure tools for file storage and Premium data sharing features. Users can now purchase a 90-day 500 GB Premium package for 4.99 USD. "Our mission has always been to help people store, share and manage their files on every device of their own. No matter if they are at the office, working from home or elsewhere," says the company's CEO Tunio Zafer. "We are here to support our community, because we are all in this together and now it is more important than ever to stay united," continues Zafer. The cloud storage service is known for offering a variety of features for secure file sharing and collaboration. Remote workers can utilize the 500 GB Premium plan to extend the available free storage on their device and edit files, as if they are stored locally, with their most-used apps.

For further information visit www.pcloud.com/letter-from-ceo/

For its short history, pCloud has already managed to establish itself among the top 5 cloud storage solutions on the market. With its unique client-side encryption functionality users' files are safely hidden from any unauthorized access. Along with the advance file security features and variety of file management options, the company has pioneered the industry with its Lifetime plan, which is an innovative price model that gives users the opportunity to get a lifelong account with just one payment. The company hasn't forgotten about its business users too and has developed its functionalities further in order to help small and medium business owners to integrate its product even better for a more efficient workflow and secure team collaboration.

Media Contact:

Tunio Zafer, CEO

236883@email4pr.com

+41 43 508 59 48

