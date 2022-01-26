PCMA Announces Continued Nationwide Expansion with the Addition of Connecticut to our Lending Footprint

The average price for a single-family home in Greenwich, CT exceeded $3million entering 2022

Irvine, CA --News Direct-- PCMA

PCMA, the pioneer and leading voice in Non-Bank Private Client Lending, announces the expansion of our Private Client services to the state of Connecticut - Company NMLS ID: 237710. The expansion of Private Client Lending into Connecticut highlights the extraordinary growth of PCMA and the continued growth in the Connecticut luxury housing market.

2020’s median sale price was $2.1 million, followed by a strong 2021 with median home sale prices reaching $2.3 million. Greenwich continues to be a leader in million-dollar home sales with over 540 transactions falling between $1 million and $3 million. Even with the elevated home prices, high-end homes sold quickly, averaging less than 10 days on the market.

“High Net Worth households have migrated from New York to Connecticut in record numbers over the past year, keeping the high-end housing market red hot,” said John R. Lynch, CEO and Founder of PCMA.” We take a holistic approach to High Net Worth Lending when working with our clients and their advisors in the acquisition of prized real estate assets, repositioning obligations, or unlocking liquidity in their respective real estate portfolios.”

PCMA’s expansion into the Connecticut market comes on the heels of both internal and external growth of the company. PCMA continues to experience an unprecedented growth of high-net-worth originations at a record pace as we enter 2022 even in the face of rising interest rates, adding to its already impressive C suite bench, and continuing to expand its direct and indirect origination channels.

“The Private Clients of Connecticut are under leveraged and over-weighted in excess basis due to record home appreciation, and PCMA is in a perfect position to help high-capacity households unlock liquidity, acquire assets, and lock in long term debt in a manner not available in traditional private banking relationships,” said Lynch. “The Collective is a streamlined approach to asset-based lending without the need to collateralize or pledge vested holdings. These bespoke flexibilities were not available to the High-Net-Worth Communities of Connecticut prior to our expansion.”

About PCMA

PCMA is a vertically integrated Asset Origination and Convexity Management firm that specializes in Structured, Super Prime, Non-Agency, Private Client Credit. With its captive origination unit, PCMA has become the leading Non-Bank Private Client Lender in the U.S. What began as a linear venture has morphed into a vertical organization and industry leading incubator of ideas pushing the boundaries of innovation in high-capacity financial services. PCMA offers qualified individuals and institutions bespoke lending and advisory services across all major credit, and residential asset classes. PCMA is headquartered in Orange County, CA

Additional information is available at www.pcma.us.com

Contact Details

Pcma Private Client

Jason L Jepson

+1 949-394-7033

jason.jepson@pcma.us.com

Company Website

https://pcma.mortgage/

