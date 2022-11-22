PCs Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone: Widow's support for medal campaign

·3 min read

The wife of a US officer shot dead on duty has backed a campaign for the sacrifice of emergency workers to be officially recognised in the UK.

Bryn Hughes, whose daughter PC Nicola Hughes and her colleague PC Fiona Bone were killed by a gunman in Greater Manchester, started the campaign.

He wants a medal like the Elizabeth Cross for those killed on duty.

Haylee Shuping, whose husband Jason was killed in North Carolina, has now backed calls to honour them.

PC Hughes, 23, and PC Bone, 32, were killed in 2012 by Dale Cregan, who lured them to their deaths before handing himself in.

Mr Hughes, who had been in New York to run the marathon for the third time in aid of the charity he set up in his daughter's name, met Mrs Shuping during a visit to the Detectives Endowment Association (DEA).

Attempted carjacking

It was set up to support officers injured in the line of duty and families who have lost loved ones.

Mr Shuping was shot dead while on duty with Concord Police Department in North Carolina.

He had been on the force for 18 months when he responded to an attempted carjacking at a restaurant in December 2020 where he was killed.

Mr Shuping was posthumously awarded the US Medal of Valor - the highest honour for US public safety worker and the equivalent of the US military's Medal of Honor.

Mrs Shuping said it was "surreal" to be presented with the medal by US President Joe Biden in June.

She said: "It was absolutely incredible.

"It just made me so proud of my husband and his sacrifice.

"It was so bittersweet. I was an emotional wreck."

But she added she was "really surprised" to learn the UK did not have an equivalent scheme.

"They should be remembered for their sacrifice and remembered for the dangers that they face and be honoured for that and just... going above and beyond the call of duty and serving their communities," she said.

The Elizabeth Cross, first awarded in 2009, is given to relatives of members of the armed forces who have been killed in action since the end of World War Two or as a result of a terrorist attack.

Mr Hughes said to receive such a medal did not "bring anyone back but it gives the family recognition".

He added: "I don't think it's been an intentional process that there's been no official recognition, it's just that it's not been focused.

"There's a lot of people saying we should have it, and it just needs that final push to say let's go ahead."

Those behind Mr Hughes' campaign are contacting every MP across England and Wales to try to generate enough momentum for the Home Office to act.

Tiff Lynch, from the Police Federation, said "a lot of talking" had been happening, but not much action.

A spokesman for the Home Office said: "Every life lost in the line of duty is a tragedy and our thoughts remain with the families and friends affected by the death of a loved one in the police.

"The police do an extraordinary job, and our Police Covenant recognises their bravery and commitment.

"We are determined to ensure the sacrifice officers make is recognised and we will carefully consider whether there are other appropriate ways through which we can do that."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla safety at centre of South Korean trial over fiery, fatal crash

    In an upscale Seoul neighbourhood two years ago, a white Tesla Model X smashed into a parking lot wall. The fiery crash killed a prominent lawyer - a close friend of South Korea's president. Choi Woan-jong, who had eked out a living by driving drunk people home in their own cars, says the Model X sped out of control on its own and that the brakes failed in the December 2020 accident.

  • TSMC to build advanced chips in Arizona: founder

    STORY: TSMC looks set to make some of its most advanced chips in Arizona. The Taiwan giant is building a $12 billion factory in the U.S. state. Reuters has previously reported that the firm was unsure whether the plant would make advanced three-nanometer semiconductors. Speaking Monday (November 21), founder Morris Chang said it almost certainly would. “Although this has not completely been finalised, let’s say it has almost been finalised, at the same plant in Arizona during phase two. Phase one is five-nanometre chips, phase two is three-nanometre chips."TSMC is the world’s largest contract chipmaker, and a major supplier to firms like Apple. The strong position of it and other local rivals has caused concern that the world is too reliant on the island’s output. Chang says some countries have chip envy: “Because they are such an important product, and seemingly only recently a lot of people suddenly woke up and realised this. So, there are a lot of jealous people, jealous of Taiwan's excellent chip manufacturing. There are a lot of jealous people.”Chang didn’t say who exactly was jealous. Both the U.S. and Europe are putting up billions in incentives to encourage chipmakers to set up closer to home. Taiwan’s big firms are among those being courted.

  • An in-depth review of a 2008 Tesla Roadster and its very analog interior shows how far Tesla has come in 14 years

    "It's basically a peek behind the curtain into what made electric cars interesting over gas cars," YouTuber MKBHD said.

  • Quite a few insiders invested in Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF) last year which is positive news for shareholders

    Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like...

  • 11 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the eleven best wind power and solar stocks to buy. For more stocks, head on over to 5 Best Wind Power and Solar Stocks To Buy. The race to a renewable future where emissions for humanity’s energy requirements do not cause climate change has spurred investments […]

  • Biden pardons national Thanksgiving turkeys

    President Biden pardoned the national Thanksgiving turkey, Chocolate, and its alternate, Chip, on Monday, in the 75th anniversary of the White House ceremony.

  • Powell, Jackson score season highs as Clippers defeat Jazz

    With Kawhi Leonard still working his way back and Paul George sidelined, the Los Angeles Clippers need the rest of the roster to pick up the slack. Powell came off the bench to score 30 and Jackson added 27 as the Clippers rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat the Utah Jazz 121-114.

  • Police release names of 5 people killed in Colorado Springs mass shooting

    At a press conference on Monday, Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Chief Adrian Vasquez released the names of the five people fatally shot at an LGBTQ nightclub on Saturday night.

  • Change in direction of movement of Russian equipment, manpower from Mariupol, says mayoral advisor

    Invading Russian forces have changed the direction of movement of military equipment and manpower from the city of Mariupol, the city’s mayoral advisor Petro Andriushchenko said in a Telegram messenger post on Nov. 21.

  • Georgia court declines to halt Saturday early runoff voting

    A Georgia appeals court ruling on Monday means that counties can offer early voting this coming Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. The Court of Appeals declined a request by the state to stay a lower court's ruling that said state law allows early voting that day. Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger had told county election officials that early voting could not be held that day because state law says it is illegal on a Saturday if there is a holiday on the Thursday or Friday preceding it.

  • U.S. Supreme Court spurns challenge to Seattle's hotel worker insurance mandate

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a challenge to a 2018 Seattle law requiring hotels to pay for health insurance for low-wage workers pursued by a business group that argued the measure violated a federal law that regulates employee benefits. The justices declined to hear an appeal by a group called the ERISA Industry Committee (ERIC) of a lower court's ruling that upheld the law. Democratic-governed Seattle's law requires larger hotel operators to provide up to $1,375 a month in insurance benefits or direct payments to workers.

  • Biden celebrates "Friendsgiving" with Marines

    STORY: U.S. President Joe Biden, and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden headed to North Carolina on Monday (November 21) to thank Marines based there during a "Friendsgiving" dinner."You are the backbone, the sinew, the spine of the country," Biden told the Marines, while also paying tribute to their families. "We really wanted to come and tell you how much we appreciate all you have done, and you know John Milton the famous poet said they also serve who only stand and wait."Earlier in the day, Biden, wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses, pardoned two turkeys from North Carolina named Chocolate and Chip, sparing them from Thanksgiving dinner tables.

  • Chasten Buttigieg, Others Slam Lauren Boebert’s Massacre Statement

    Boebert has a history of homophobic and transphobic views.

  • Here’s How Rep. Lauren Boebert Smeared LGBTQ People On Social Media Before Offering Prayers For The Victims Of The Colorado Springs Gay Club Shooting

    Many of her posts have been directed at trans people and drag queens, whom she has accused of "grooming" children.View Entire Post ›

  • McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls

    A GOP promise to expel two Democrats from the House Intelligence Committee would dramatically escalate partisan warfare over panel assignments, potentially ending the intelligence career of Rep. Adam Schiff (Calif.) while increasing fears that the new majority intends to trample on minority rights. The vow by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who is busily seeking support…

  • Ivanka Trump Tried to Dodge Her Court-Appointed Financial Monitor

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIvanka Trump tried and failed last week to slink out of having a court-appointed monitor watch her financial moves, as New York prosecutors worry the Trump Organization and its executives may quietly try to relocate assets in anticipation of law enforcement action, according to a source familiar with those deliberations.In private letters, Ivanka’s attorneys tried to exclude her—and only her—from a New York state judge’s order that laid

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Uses Gay Club Mass Shooting to Lie About Drugs

    And, naturally, to argue against gun control.

  • Michael Cohen says Ivanka Trump's self-exile from politics may be because she was the FBI's mole at Mar-a-Lago

    Cohen told MSNBC's Katie Phang he thought Jared and Ivanka "potentially were the moles in terms of the Mar-a-Lago documents and so on."

  • Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel

    Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said he expects former President Trump to be indicted by a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee two federal investigations. Katyal, who served in the Obama administration, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the DOJ investigation into Trump’s handling of classified material at Mar-a-Lago is…

  • Pakistan Orders Probe Into Leak After Report on Army Chief’s Family Wealth

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan ordered an investigation into an alleged leak of confidential tax documents after an online news portal published a report about army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s family amassing property worth billions of rupees during his term in office.Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsUS Stocks Drop With Fed Poli