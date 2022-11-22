PCs Nicola Hughes and Fiona Bone: Widow's support for medal campaign

The wife of a US officer shot dead on duty has backed a campaign for the sacrifice of emergency workers to be officially recognised in the UK.

Bryn Hughes, whose daughter PC Nicola Hughes and her colleague PC Fiona Bone were killed by a gunman in Greater Manchester, started the campaign.

He wants a medal like the Elizabeth Cross for those killed on duty.

Haylee Shuping, whose husband Jason was killed in North Carolina, has now backed calls to honour them.

PC Hughes, 23, and PC Bone, 32, were killed in 2012 by Dale Cregan, who lured them to their deaths before handing himself in.

Mr Hughes, who had been in New York to run the marathon for the third time in aid of the charity he set up in his daughter's name, met Mrs Shuping during a visit to the Detectives Endowment Association (DEA).

Attempted carjacking

It was set up to support officers injured in the line of duty and families who have lost loved ones.

Mr Shuping was shot dead while on duty with Concord Police Department in North Carolina.

He had been on the force for 18 months when he responded to an attempted carjacking at a restaurant in December 2020 where he was killed.

Mr Shuping was posthumously awarded the US Medal of Valor - the highest honour for US public safety worker and the equivalent of the US military's Medal of Honor.

Mrs Shuping said it was "surreal" to be presented with the medal by US President Joe Biden in June.

She said: "It was absolutely incredible.

"It just made me so proud of my husband and his sacrifice.

"It was so bittersweet. I was an emotional wreck."

But she added she was "really surprised" to learn the UK did not have an equivalent scheme.

"They should be remembered for their sacrifice and remembered for the dangers that they face and be honoured for that and just... going above and beyond the call of duty and serving their communities," she said.

The Elizabeth Cross, first awarded in 2009, is given to relatives of members of the armed forces who have been killed in action since the end of World War Two or as a result of a terrorist attack.

Mr Hughes said to receive such a medal did not "bring anyone back but it gives the family recognition".

He added: "I don't think it's been an intentional process that there's been no official recognition, it's just that it's not been focused.

"There's a lot of people saying we should have it, and it just needs that final push to say let's go ahead."

Those behind Mr Hughes' campaign are contacting every MP across England and Wales to try to generate enough momentum for the Home Office to act.

Tiff Lynch, from the Police Federation, said "a lot of talking" had been happening, but not much action.

A spokesman for the Home Office said: "Every life lost in the line of duty is a tragedy and our thoughts remain with the families and friends affected by the death of a loved one in the police.

"The police do an extraordinary job, and our Police Covenant recognises their bravery and commitment.

"We are determined to ensure the sacrifice officers make is recognised and we will carefully consider whether there are other appropriate ways through which we can do that."

