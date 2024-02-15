PCSO: 82-year-old man arrested for felony sexual assault towards minor, threatened to kill family

An 82-year-old man from Georgetown, identified as Gilberto del Castillo Espana, was arrested on Tuesday for capital felony sexual assault on a victim under 12 years old, alongside charges of resisting an officer without violence.

The arrest follows a report made by the parents of the victim back in May, who expressed concerns about possible child abuse by Espana.

The father, fearing repercussions due to their undocumented status, initially hesitated to involve law enforcement. However, noticing alarming changes in their child’s behavior and recurring nightmares, the parents eventually reached out to deputies.

According to the father’s testimony, the child disclosed that Espana had subjected them to “inappropriate touching” near the groin area and related threats of violence. Additionally, the victim disclosed incidents of rape and subsequent threats from Espana.

The victim told investigators that Espana threatened to kill family members if the child spoke about the incident.

A warrant was issued for Espana’s arrest, leading deputies to locate and apprehend him at his residence in Georgetown. During the arrest, Espana reportedly resisted authorities. He is currently being held without bond at the Putnam County Jail.

Del Castillo Espana was retired from the Putnam County School district where he worked as an ESOL coordinator from 2002-2015. Before that he reportedly worked in adult education providing classes for migrant workers beginning in 1998.

“I am unbelievably proud of this child for having the courage to speak up, despite the threats to family and the concern of being undocumented,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said. “I want to assure our community of our commitment to protecting victims of crimes. No child should endure this horrific crime and be afraid to speak. We are here to help anyone else who Del Castillo Espana has preyed upon due to his position of power and influence over those less fortunate.”

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office believes there are more victims due to his work in the community, and wants to assure victims and families they are available for support.

If you are a victim or have information about any other victims, the PCSO wants you to contact Detective Maria Marman at (386)-326-0488, and Detective Rafael Correa at (386)-326-7010 for Spanish.

