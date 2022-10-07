PCSO gives updates on fatal shooting involving deputies, deadly Pueblo West crash

A man shot and killed by Pueblo County sheriff's deputies in Colorado City early Thursday morning had allegedly pointed a gun at deputies and threatened to shoot them before he was shot, Pueblo County Undersheriff David Lucero said Thursday.

The man, who has yet to be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office, had allegedly entered a home on Santa Fe Avenue with a 9-year-old girl and her grandmother inside, Lucero said. The man claimed to be looking for another man but Lucero said there was no indication anyone by that name was in the area.

The homeowner told the suspect to leave the residence and he complied, Lucero said. Deputies arrived at the scene and remained at the home for about 40 minutes but initially were unable to locate the suspect.

At approximately 12:25 a.m., Lucero said the deputies were returning to their vehicles when a man matching the description of the suspect allegedly approached one of the deputies, pulled a handgun and threatened to shoot them. He then pointed the gun at the deputies, Lucero said.

Deputies gave verbal commands for the man to drop the gun and get on the ground. The man allegedly pointed the gun at them and refused to obey verbal commands, Lucero said, at which point he was shot by three deputies. It is unclear if the suspect fired the weapon before he was shot. No deputies were injured and all three were placed on paid administrative leave.

The deputies rendered first aid to the suspect and medical personnel responded to the scene. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Investigators say they later learned the same man had attempted to enter another residence in the area but was unable to get inside; law enforcement was not called at that time.

Lucero said while an autopsy report is pending, no drug or alcohol use was apparent in the man's behavior or speech.

The shooting is being investigated by the 10th Judicial Critical Incident Team.

Victim identified in Pueblo West fatal crash

Lucero also provided details Thursday about a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday night in Pueblo West.

Christopher Cole Compton, 17, died from injuries suffered in the two-vehicle wreck, which took place in the 1100 Block of Avenida Del Oro in Pueblo West.

Deputies responded to the area at approximately 8:15 p.m. and found that Compton had been ejected from a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene by an investigator from the coroner's office.

Compton's cause and manner of death will be released by the coroner’s office. No other injuries were reported during the crash. Lucero said the accident remains under investigation.

