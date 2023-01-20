PCSO investigating Thursday night fatal shooting

Jan. 20—Investigators said a Pittsburg County woman was arrested Thursday night as a suspect in the fatal shooting of her husband in the Sams Point community.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department is investigating the shooting death of 59-year-old Jan Michael Agnew.

According to Morris, Cynthia Agnew, 54, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting.

Morris said deputies received a 911 call at 7:09 p.m. Thursday from a residence on George Street in Sams Point.

Sams Point is a community located in northern Pittsburg County northeast of Canadian.

Morris said the 911 caller said she had shot her husband.

The sheriff said deputies arrived and found the man deceased in the residence.

Pittsburg County Jail records show Cynthia Agnew was being held Friday morning on an investigative hold.

No other information was available as the investigation is still ongoing.

"We're still doing the investigation," Morris said.

This is a developing story that will be updated once more information is received.