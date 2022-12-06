PCSO: Man charged with fraud of 'more than $100,000' in construction business scheme

Dec. 6—Parker County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man Monday morning at his residence on state jail and third-degree felony theft charges in connection with a business scheme, according to a press release.

The Sheriff's Criminal Investigations Division conducted a lengthy investigation involving Aaron "Seth" Miller, 40, of Parker County, for defrauding several victims out of more than $100,000 in construction business schemes, Sheriff Russ Authier said.

Through the investigation, sheriff's investigators discovered Miller had entered into contracts with area residents to provide construction services under the business name of WD Welding Services LLC.

Miller either never provided services to the victims or provided a minimal service at a much lower value than the funds the victims paid him.

Sheriff's investigators also discovered Miller utilized the funds he collected for his personal use, and that Miller opened several banking accounts for various businesses through numerous financial institutions, then used those accounts to filter the victims' money.

A subpoena for Miller's bank records revealed he withdrew the funds from the account(s) and closed the account(s) with a $0 balance within days of depositing the victims' checks.

Miller then ceased contact with the victims, refusing to complete the job and did not return the funds despite letters of demand.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Miller remained incarcerated.

The cases will be submitted to the Parker County District Attorney's Office, according to the sheriff's office.