PCSO responds to shots fired call, SPD assists in arrest

Aug. 5—The Payne County Sheriff's Office responded to a disturbance call regarding shots fired Sunday in Yale that resulted in a police pursuit and assistance by the Stillwater Police Department.

Undersheriff Marvin Noyes said, "an individual had shown up at the residence making threats and wanting to speak to a female ... he was ordered to leave and upon leaving made threats to come back and shoot everyone."

Noyes said approximately an hour later the individual returned to the residence, and there were reports the individual was driving in a reckless manner.

"The individuals at the residence ordered the two occupants of the pickup to leave. The occupants made several statements to the people at the residence," Noyes alleged. "The driver of the pickup then began to back out of the yard and became stuck in the ditch."

Noyes said the driver got unstuck, and drove back onto the road and reportedly pointed a pistol at the individuals at the residence, firing one shot.

He said an individual at the residence fired two or three warning shots into the air.

Traffic scanner indicated a pursuit ensued with the driver reaching speeds of 100 mph.

Stillwater Capt. Kyle Gibbs said officers conducted a high risk traffic stop after spotting the suspect vehicle.

Noyes said this case is still being investigated and one person was arrested.