PCSO says Pueblo man died after adult son 'slammed' him to ground

A physical confrontation in September 2022 between a 90-year-old father and his adult son, which authorities claim caused the elder man's death, allegedly began when the son tried to take cash and car keys from his father, an eyewitness claimed to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The witness told deputies Paul Sandoval Sr., 42, "slammed" his father, Benny Sandoval, into the ground on Sept. 8, according to a PCSO arrest affidavit.

According to a 911 call transcribed in the affidavit, the caller stated he and Benny Sandoval were woken up by Paul demanding money. When Benny said he did not have any money, Paul looked under Benny's mattress, the witness claimed.

The witness said Benny then got up, and Paul grabbed him from behind and began slamming him on the ground.

The witness stated Paul had been drinking vodka that night.

Benny allegedly confirmed to deputies who responded to the scene that Paul had woken them up looking for money, and attempted to grab Benny's wallet and car keys after being told he didn't have any money to give Paul. However, Benny allegedly stated that Paul "pushed him on the floor and that's it" and said he was "fine."

Benny, according to the affidavit, told deputies Paul was trying to get the keys and cash to go purchase more alcohol.

Benny also said he was experiencing pain from broken ribs, which he blamed on an Aug. 31 incident in which he was shoved to the ground by another person in an unrelated incident.

The person charged in that case later pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault/knowingly or recklessly causing injury, a Class 1 misdemeanor, and was sentenced to three days in the Pueblo County jail with two years of probation, according to court documents.

Following the September incident with his son, Benny declined to press charges. Later that day, about 8 p.m., family members called 911 because they believed Benny was having a stroke.

He was taken to an area hospital and later flown to a Colorado Springs hospital with a brain bleed. On Sept. 27, he was put in imminent hospice care due to rapid decline and died on Sept. 30.

Before his death, Benny disclosed he had been shoved down during the incident on Aug. 31, but did not disclose the incident involving his son.

Another witness later called detectives and told them Benny was "gullible" and "protected the wrong people," referring to Paul, according to the affidavit.

The witness acknowledged the Aug. 31 incident may have played some role in Benny's decline, but believed the Sept. 8 confrontation was a much bigger factor.

An autopsy later determined Benny died as a result of blunt-force trauma, with the manner of death being homicide.

In an interview with deputies, Paul stated that his father had not felt well since being shoved to the ground in the Aug. 31 incident.

When questioned about what happened on Sept. 8, Paul told deputies that Benny wanted to leave to go to the liquor store with someone else driving. Paul said the keys were on a lanyard, and when Paul grabbed them, they separated from the lanyard and his father fell and may have hit his head, although Paul stated he did not specifically remember if he did.

Medical records obtained by investigators indicated that Benny Sandoval did not have a brain bleed on Aug. 31 and that the blunt-force trauma that caused the brain bleed was suffered on Sept. 8.

Due to the belief that Paul Sandoval "recklessly" started a physical altercation with Benny Sandoval in an attempt to take money and the keys to Benny's vehicle, Sandoval was charged with second-degree murder and robbery of an at-risk adult.

Paul Sandoval is being held at the Pueblo County jail on a $500,000 cash, surety or property bond. He is scheduled for a first appearance hearing on April 13 in the court of Judge Amiel Markensen.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

