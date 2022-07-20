PCSO searching for runaway inmate

Jul. 20—The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped trusty that ran away from a county work crew while getting lunch Wednesday afternoon.

PCSO is searching for 27-year-old Christian Allan Franklin. Described as 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds who was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans with a baby blue hat.

Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris said Franklin was working with a county crew from District 3.

The sheriff said the crew was at McDonald's in McAlester around 2 p.m. getting lunch when Franklin fled

Pittsburg County Jail records show Franklin was being held on charges of DUI, possession of a controlled dangeorus substance and parapheranlia along with motions to revoke charges of DUI, larceny of an automobile and malicious injuiry to property.

Anybody with information on Franklin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office at (918)-423-5858.