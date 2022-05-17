PCSO, SPD pay tribute to fallen officers as part of National Police Week

May 17—The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and Somerset Police Department joined together to honor six of their fallen officers in a memorial ceremony Monday morning.

The event was held at Somerset Cemetery — where all of the officers were laid to rest — as part of Peace Officers Memorial Day, which kicks off National Police Week each year.

Fallen officers recognized at the ceremony were:

Pulaski County

Sheriff's Office

—Sheriff Samuel Wilson Catron, EOW: April 13th, 2002

—Sheriff James B. Jasper, EOW: July 3rd, 1952

—Sheriff John McHargue, EOW: September 13th, 1891

Somerset Police

Department

—Chief Harold Lewis Catron Sr., EOW: September 16th, 1964

—Patrolman Walter McKinley Massingale, EOW: November 1st, 1929

—Chief Silas West, EOW: January 16th, 1928.

The officers were honored in pairs, with Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck and Somerset Police Chief William Hunt taking turns leading "end of watch" rites for the officers — several of whom served together or were other related in other ways.

Sheriff John McHargue was fatally shot on September 13, 1891, as he was putting his horse in his stable.

Somerset Police Chief Silas West was shot and killed in a January 16, 1928, gun battle as he and Patrolman McKinley Massingale attempted an arrest. Ofc. Massingale would lose his life less than two years later during a November 1, 1929 bootlegging raid on South Maple Street.

In that raid, Massingale was assisted by then-Ofc. James Jasper — who would go on to be elected county sheriff. Sheriff Jasper was killed in the line of duty on July 3, 1952.

Chief Catron was attacked outside of his home in 1957 and suffered shotgun wounds that ultimately led to his death on September 16, 1964. Nearly 40 years later, Sheriff Catron was running for re-election when he fatally shot by a sniper as he left a fish fry on April 13, 2002.

In his remarks, Somerset Police Chief William Hunt noted it was important not only to remember how the officers died but to honor how they lived.