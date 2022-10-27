PCSO: Teneroc student charged with having gun on campus, threatening classmate

Sheriff's Office says student brought a gun to Tenoroc High.

A 15-year-old Tenoroc High School student was arrested Wednesday after officials with the Polk County Sheriff's Office said he brought a gun to campus and threatened a classmate with it.

According to a press release, the school's resource deputy was contacted by a student who reported overhearing the student was in possession of a gun.

The deputy and several school administrators entered room 2-116, found the suspect and removed him from the classroom, the release said. After securing the suspect, the deputy said he located a large, hard object in the defendant's jacket.

Officials said it was a black and tan semi-automatic pistol with an attached laser.

Though the handgun was not loaded and the chamber was empty, the deputy said a Glock 9mm magazine containing 12 rounds was found in the boy's front left pants pocket.

According to the release, the deputy said he was told the suspect had also threatened a student in the bathroom using a racial slur. When the alleged victim walked away the defendant followed him, said he would shoot him then reached into the inner pocket of his jacket and showed the gun.

The defendant was charged with three felonies: Possession of a firearm on school campus, carrying a concealed firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He also faces misdemeanor charges, including disruption of a school function, possession of a firearm by someone under age 18 and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number.

The Ledger is not naming the student in accordance with its guidelines on reporting crimes involving minors.

