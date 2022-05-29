PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) shareholders have endured a 24% loss from investing in the stock five years ago

In order to justify the effort of selecting individual stocks, it's worth striving to beat the returns from a market index fund. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. So we wouldn't blame long term PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 37% over a half decade. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 36%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 15% in the last 90 days. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 7.2% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

PCTEL wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Over half a decade PCTEL reduced its trailing twelve month revenue by 1.6% for each year. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock hasn't done well for shareholders in the last five years, falling 6%, annualized. But it doesn't surprise given the falling revenue. It might be worth watching for signs of a turnaround - buyers are probably expecting one.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. As it happens, PCTEL's TSR for the last 5 years was -24%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 10% in the twelve months, PCTEL shareholders did even worse, losing 34% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand PCTEL better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that PCTEL is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

