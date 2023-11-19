PD: 2 arrested after stolen car found in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were arrested after they were found fleeing from a reported stolen vehicle Wednesday morning, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say around 11:25 a.m., they were in the 300 block of South A Street when they found a previously reported stolen vehicle parked in the area.

While on scene, patroling officers reported seeing two people flee the vehicle on foot and into two separate homes.

After coordinating a perimeter of the residences and obtaining search warrants, detectives say they contacted 36-year-old Tasha Guillermo and 32-year-old Eduardo Hernandez from each home. They were positively identified as the people who initially fled from the stolen car.

According to police, Guillermo was ultimately arrested under suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, and having two outstanding misdemeanor warrants for her arrest. She is being held in lieu of $85,000 bail.

Detectives report Hernandez was arrested under suspicion of possession of stolen property with a bail set at $25,000.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.