PD: 2 arrested after theft at Ross in Visalia, Selma, Hanford

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two suspects were arrested after allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars in merchandise in a Ross in Visalia, and allegedly stealing from other Ross stores in Selma and Hanford, the Visalia Police Department said.

Officers say they responded to a report of suspicious activity at Ross Dress for Less on North Dinuba Boulevard at around 1:50 p.m. Loss Prevention informed them that two individuals were suspected of stealing items from the store, likely the same pair who had shoplifted earlier at another Ross stores in Selma and Hanford.

Officers say they set up in the parking lot and intercepted the suspects as they were walking to their vehicle. 31-year-old Leo Aguilera-Cardenas and 21-year-old Daniela Aguilera-Cardenas were found with $680 worth of stolen merchandise.

According to police, a search of their vehicle revealed an additional $2,200 worth of stolen goods from Ross.

Police say both suspects were arrested and taken to the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility on suspicion of grand theft, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy to commit a crime.

