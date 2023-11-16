PD: 2 suspects sought after 3 Clovis business break-ins

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search is on for two people who broke into three Clovis businesses early Wednesday morning.

The crime spree started at Chuck’s BBQ off Ashlan and Willow at 12:30 a.m.

Security surveillance captures the moment these two begin throwing bricks at the front window of Chuck’s BBQ in Clovis.

When the bricks don’t work one of the thieves then kicks it in.

Once inside they can be seen stealing hundreds of dollars of cash from the register and they even managed to grab the keys to the restaurant’s catering truck before leaving and smashing the front window of the barbershop next door.

Four and a half hours later they came back. This time, they used the keys they ripped off earlier to steal the Chuck BBQ catering truck.

After one of them drove away with the truck, the other used the car they came in as a battering ram to smash in the barred windows of the lab smoke shop three doors down.

Before the two could grab anything from the smoke shop alarm sent them running.

Clovis police say they are using the surveillance video from the smoke shop to identify suspects. One of the store owners says the crooks didn’t wear gloves – so there should be prints for police to make a bust.

Business owners like Jenny Evans who took over Chuck BBQ after her dad died earlier this year are left with a stack of bills.

“It’s a setback you know we have a business to run and now even more so we have other bills to take care of,” said Evans.

Evan’s catering truck which belonged to her late dad was later found abandoned.

For now, it’s out of commission -leaving her with another set of problems,

“Nothing’s impossible but it’s definitely a setback having to navigate taking personal cars,” said Evans.

The smoke shop owner says the thieves left a huge mess behind.

“It’s a horrible feeling but I have to be honest with you there is so much stuff that has to get done the glass guys are talking about three weeks to get stuff done,” said Aram Zardaryan owner of “The Lab” smoke shop.

The Clovis Police Department encourages anyone who might recognize the individuals in the police video to contact them at (559) 324-2800.

