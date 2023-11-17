PD: 2 Visalia men on the run, have you seen them?

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Visalia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the suspect seen in photographs.

On Oct. 31, 2022, Visalia Police Officers were called to the 1800 block of North Encina Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim ultimately died from his injuries, according to police.

Video surveillance cameras were located in the area of the shooting, which led to detectives finding these photographs of the suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Kyle Kalender at 559-713-4156 or the anonymous tipline at 559-713-4738.

