PD: $24K of illegal tobacco products seized in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department said on Thursday they have seized nearly $25,000 in illegal tobacco products from a Clovis business.

According to officers, $24,000 worth of illegal tobacco products were seized from TGI Vape in Clovis earlier this week during their second violation of 2023. The store is located at 711 W. Shaw Avenue, at the intersection of Willow and Shaw Avenues.

According to the Clovis Police Department, the enforcement action was a state grant funded by money from the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration.

To report the sale of illegal tobacco products in Clovis, officers say to call (559) 324-2800.

