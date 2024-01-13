PD: 3 arrested for home invasion, elderly abuse, in Porterville

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three men have been arrested after allegedly invading the home of a 92-year-old, placing her at gunpoint, and robbing her, the Porterville Police Department said on Friday.

According to officers, on Nov. 30, 2023, at 10:04 p.m., they were dispatched to a home in the sub-100 block of South Beverly Street regarding a home invasion.

Upon arrival, officers say they found the front door of the home to have been damaged after being forced open. Officers entered the residence and located a 92-year-old female victim hiding inside the residence.

Throughout the investigation, police say they learned three armed suspects forced entry into the residence, placed the victim at gunpoint and stole a large amount of valuables from the residence before fleeing. During the incident, the suspects rendered the phone lines and Internet inoperable, in an attempt to prevent the victim from contacting emergency services.

Detectives were summoned to the scene and assumed control of the investigation where they processed the scene for evidence. Over the last several weeks of the lengthy investigation, detectives say they developed evidence that identified the suspects as 18-year-old Marcos Silva, 21-year-old Brian Broderick, and 22-year-old Domenic Ferrero. According to detectives, all the suspects are active members of a criminal street gang.

On Thursday, detectives say they conducted an operation and took Silva, Broderick, and Ferrero into custody at various locations for the incident. During his arrest, Broderick was found to possess a loaded handgun.

According to detectives, a search warrant was authored and granted by a Superior Court Judge for three Porterville residents where the suspects reside. Detectives conducted a search of each home and located and recovered property stolen during the home invasion.

According to police, all of the suspects have been booked in the South County Detention Facility. on suspicion of home invasion, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal conspiracy, criminal street gang activity, and prohibited persons in possession of a firearm.

They encourage anyone with information regarding this case to contact them at (559) 782-7400.

