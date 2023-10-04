PD: 4 juveniles arrested for trespassing in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four juveniles were arrested after allegedly trespassing private property and resisting arrest, the Lemoore Police Department said on Tuesday.

Officers say they were dispatched to the 400 block of West Hanford Armona Road for a report of four individuals trespassing on private property.

Officers say they located the subjects described by the reporting party at Lions Park and attempted to contact them, but they ran from the officers in the direction of Liberty Middle School.

Police state the school was placed on lockdown due to the incident’s proximity to the school.

According to police, they were able to detain all four subjects involved and placed them under arrest. All four individuals were minors.

Officers say they were all transported and booked at the Kings County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of obstructing/delaying a police officer, battery on a police officer, and outstanding arrest warrants.

