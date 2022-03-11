🌱 PD Chase On E Anaheim St + Free Metro GoPass For LBCC Students

Hello, people of Long Beach; today is National Johnny Appleseed Day! It's me again, Sylvia, your host of the Long Beach Daily.

The cops chased an SUV on Anaheim. Also, part and full-time students now get free public transportation. Finally, will you soon have to cross picket lines to buy groceries?



First, today's weather:

Plenty of sunshine. High: 73 Low: 46.

Here are the top stories in Long Beach today:

There was a police pursuit Wednesday afternoon. A man in an allegedly stolen SUV refused to pull over and sped along East Anaheim Street, crossed medians, and drove on the wrong side of the road as well as on the sidewalk. The PD caught up with him near East 23rd Street and Marber Avenue. (CBS) If you’re a full or part-time student at LBCC, you “will be able to ride for free on Long Beach Transit, Los Angeles Metro bus and rail, and multiple other systems across the county,” which include Culver City, Montebello, Norwalk, Torrance and Santa Monica, we learned Thursday. This is a pilot program that will run until July 2023. In the past, the Metro GoPass only benefitted full-time students. (LB Post) The contract between SoCal Supermarkets and unionized grocer workers expired Monday. On Thursday, the union authorized a strike vote. It will take place between March 21 and 26. “The corporations representing the stores offered pennies, a proposal that would ultimately be a pay cut due to inflation,” the union explained. “While the company made several wage proposals, the union continues to propose very costly items which impacts our ability to meet customer needs and remain competitive,'' a representative of Ralphs said. (KFI) On Wednesday, LB unveiled its digital memorial honoring some of the more than 1,200 residents we lost to COVID-19. “I know the deep pain that comes with sudden loss, and the importance of having a way to remember our loved ones,” said Mayor Robert Garcia. You can still submit photos if you would like to honor a loved one. (Press-Telegram) Vice Mayor Rex Richardson announced Thursday that the City will offer a Fundamentals of Fatherhood program. It is designed to “improve father child bonding, co-parenting, economic stability and mobility.” The 10-week virtual class is free, court approved, and incentivized. (@RexRichardsonLB)

Today in Long Beach:

2022 CalSHRM Student Case Competition at California State University, Long Beach (4 PM)

Cat On A Hot Tin Roof at Long Beach Playhouse (8 PM)

Macbeth at Helen Borgers Theatre (8 PM)

80's with Knyght Ryder at the Gaslamp (9 PM)

Dance Party at Mezcalero (9:30 PM)

From my notebook:



Our Los Cerritos neighbor wants to know where are you finding the cheapest gas? (Nextdoor)

An Alamitos Beach-East neighbor is looking for a doggie daycare other than Southpark Adventure Land. (Nextdoor)

THIS SATURDAY: Virtual Tour of the Palmdale Water Reclamation Plant on Saturday, March 12. - How do we recycle water in Palmdale? Join Sanitation Districts, County of Los Angeles for a free virtual tour of our Palmdale Water Reclamation Plant. (Nextdoor)

