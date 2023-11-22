PD: Couple wanted after $3K immigration scam in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A couple is wanted after allegedly scamming thousands of dollars out of a victim to solve an immigration issue and stealing jewelry from her, the City of Madera Police Department said on Wednesday.

Officers say the male and female duo appeared to the victim to be husband and wife. The couple befriended the victim and managed to swindle $3000 in cash from her to assist in an immigration issue.

Investigators say the couple then stole jewelry from the victim at her residence as they threatened her to gain compliance.

The City of Madera Police Department encourages anyone who might recognize these suspects or have any information to contact them at (559) 675-4200.

