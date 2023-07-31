PD Finn: Fundraising starts for statue of Hertfordshire 'hero'

Finn the police dog was treated as a hero after saving his handler's life

Funds are being raised for a statue of a "hero" police dog.

PD Finn, who became famous seven years ago after he was severely wound while saving his handler's life, died aged 14 on Thursday.

The German Shepherd had appeared on Britain's Got Talent and a new law in his name was introduced.

Retired police dog charity Thin Blue Paw Foundation said the memorial statue would celebrate his life and service, adding it was the "least he deserves".

More than £23,500 of the £40,000 target has been raised so far.

Thin Blue Paw Foundation said: "Retired police dog Finn deserves to be remembered forever."

PD Finn suffered near-fatal injuries in 2016 when he confronted an armed suspect in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, while protecting PC Dave Wardell.

PC Dave Wardell slept beside Finn during his recovery from the knife attack

Finn recovered and returned to duty, before retiring in 2017.

PC Wardell told the BBC he was "broken" following Finn's death.

Finn was trained by, and lived with, the officer in Hertfordshire since he was a puppy.

PC Wardell is in no doubt that Finn, then aged seven, saved his life on that fateful night in 2016.

Finn was stabbed in the chest and head and was not expected to survive. PC Wardell was stabbed in the hand.

A teenager was sentenced to youth custody for the attack.

The assault on the dog was dealt with by the law as "criminal damage".

After a campaign for a change in the law regarding injuries to police support animals was set up, the new Animal Welfare (Service Animals) Act - known as Finn's Law - was introduced in 2019.

After almost three months on from the near-fatal attack Finn returned to duty but retired at the age of eight in April 2017

In January, Hertfordshire Police said it was investigating PC Wardell regarding dog welfare issues and the officer had been put on restricted duties.

A spokesperson for Hertfordshire Police told the BBC there was currently "no update at this stage" on the investigation.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk