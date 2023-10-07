PD: Fire leaves 1 dead, prompts investigation in Avenal

AVENAL, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dead body found after a fire, the Avenal Police Department said on Friday.

Officers say on Friday, at approximately 9:40 a.m., the Kings County Fire Department and Avenal Police Department responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of East San Joaquin.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but police say a deceased person was discovered inside of the residence. The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

As of now, there is no information regarding the identity of the body discovered.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.