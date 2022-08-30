PD: Fugitive killed in officer-involved shooting in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY – Authorities said a fugitive died Monday night in Albemarle County after exchanging gunfire with police, according to a press release.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, members of a multi-jurisdictional United States Marshal Service task force, including an officer with the Albemarle County Police Department, located a wanted fugitive with outstanding federal warrants who was driving eastbound on the U.S. 250 bypass near Fontaine Avenue.

When task force officers initiated a traffic stop, the fugitive reportedly attempted to evade officers resulting in the fugitive's vehicle crashing on the eastbound Fontaine Avenue on-ramp, according to police.

After the crash, task force officers ordered the fugitive to surrender, the press release said, at which point the suspect allegedly produced a firearm and exchanged fire with the officers.

The fugitive was pronounced dead at the scene. The fugitive's identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The deadly incident is being investigated by Virginia State Police as an officer-involved shooting.

The ACPD officer participating in the task force operation was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Fugitive killed in officer-involved shooting in Albemarle County