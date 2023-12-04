PD: Hit-and-run driver leaves Phoenix man for dead
At around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man lying in the road near 36th Street and Thunderbird Road. When they got there, they found 28-year-old Aron Moreno.
At around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man lying in the road near 36th Street and Thunderbird Road. When they got there, they found 28-year-old Aron Moreno.
Meta's latest AI suite claims to enable seamless, expressive real-time speech translation.
The Rose Bowl is a matchup of two of the most iconic programs in college football. Here are all of the other matchups we are (and aren't) looking forward to.
Jorge Martin highlights the special NFL season that Sam LaPorta is putting together and the exclamation point he put on it in Week 13 — and what a gold mine it's been for fantasy.
MoveinSync, an Indian startup offering mobility solutions to blue-chip companies for workplace commute, is engaging with investors to raise a growth round, according to people familiar with the deliberations. The 14-year-old startup is engaging with investors to raise about $50–$60 million, part of which is to offer partial exit to some early backers, the people said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. Bessemer Venture Partners is one of the investors that is engaging with MoveinSync, two people said.
The former Super Bowl MVP looked strong early in his Browns debut before a costly late mistake.
Indonesia’s construction industry is growing quickly, driven by residential and industrial building, alongside infrastructure development plans by the government. The founders of Gravel want to change that by making it easier to find workers and other construction professionals. Investors include New Enterprise Associate (NEA), Marvell Technology Group co-founder Weili Tai, Cadence Design System executive chairman Lip-Bu Tan, SMDV, East Ventures and other strategic investors.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Also on deck: family-friendly Hasbro games on markdown, Beats wireless headphones for under $100, a snuggly electric blanket for half off and much, much more.
The Eagles head of security took one for the team.
Christian McCaffrey couldn't sell it.
Kiss performed its final live show at Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday night, and introduced a virtual band featuring digital avatars of the four current members. They were created by George Lucas' special effects company, Industrial Light & Magic.
“I feel like my game’s not that far off, but I need to get in better shape.”
It’s that time of year when Wall Street’s top strategists tell clients where they see the stock market heading in the year ahead. Typically, the average forecast for the group predicts the S&P 500 climbing by about 10%, which is in line with historical averages.
Andrew Van Ginkel snared the easiest pick-6 possible as Miami shoveled points onto Washington's head.
Ultimately, the committee cited the criteria that allows it to factor in injuries when deciding the playoff field.
Hiking aficionados and moms are also turning to these affordable boots to make it through wet and cold winters.
Recently on the Equity Podcast, Alex Wilhelm and I talked about how M&A activity this year really didn’t happen at the pace we expected. Well, I guess this week I am eating my words as we at TechCrunch reported on three different M&A deals. First up, Webull announced that it had acquired Flink, a Mexican stock trading app.
City of Detroit, Michigan Department of Transportation and Electreon install nation's fire wireless electrified road to help charge electric vehicles while on the go.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans game.
More than 25,000 fans swear by this cozy pair. You can't go wrong!