PD: Homeowner shoots man wielding umbrella in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG — Authorities said a man remains hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Monday night in Harrisonburg, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg Police Department.

The 36-year-old man was shot in the 1200 block of Greystone Street, where 911 callers had notified police of a suspicious person acting erratically. Police found the wounded man on nearby College Avenue.

According to the press release, the shooting victim had been loudly banging on doors to several homes and was acting aggressively. "The male was described to be wearing only shoes and pants while attempting to strike people with a large umbrella," the release said.

A homeowner in the area — after being confronted by the individual — fired one round to prevent being assaulted, police said. The unidentified victim was taken to to Sentara RMH and then flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. On Tuesday afternoon, police said the man was in critical condition.

The homeowner and the man who was shot do not know each other, and police said it appeared to be an isolated incident. The names of those involved are being withheld due to the ongoing investigation.

