PD: Intoxicated man allegedly shoots intoxicated juvenile in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An 18-year-old was arrested after allegedly shooting a juvenile while they were intoxicated early Sunday morning, according to the Clovis Police Department.

Police say around midnight they responded to a call regarding a possible shooting in the 2600 block of Sierra Madre Avenue near Shaw and Temperance Avenues.

Before officers arrived, they were advised a man who was down in the street got into a dark-colored SUV as a passenger and left the area. Officers spotted the vehicle near Clovis and Shaw Avenues and pulled it over.

Authorities say they detained a driver and two intoxicated passengers. One of the passengers was a juvenile suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. They were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition.

Police identified the other passenger as 18-year-old Kian Greene of Fresno who was arrested and transported to a local hospital because of his level of intoxication. The driver was released with no charges.

Investigators say they located a handgun in the SUV and one spent cartridge casing in the street on Sierra Madre Avenue.

Detectives learned with the help of surveillance footage that the victim and suspect were involved in an argument when at some point, the victim was shot.

Officers report Greene was booked under suspicion of felony assault with a deadly weapon where a firearm was used.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.