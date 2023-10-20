PD: Juvenile arrested after residential burglaries in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 17-year-old male was arrested after he broke into several residences in the city of Merced on Thursday morning. He had three stolen handguns concealed on his person, the Merced Police Department said.

Officers say they initially responded to a residence on E. 20th Street for a residential burglary at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday. Around 10:16 a.m., another residential burglary was reported in the same vicinity. Handguns were among the items stolen from the residences. The suspect was captured on video surveillance during the burglaries.

Detectives and gang officers responded to the area to assist with the investigation. They say they spotted the juvenile near 10th and M Street and took him into custody without incident around 11:40 a.m.

Detectives say they learned the juvenile broke into three residences once they identified stolen property from an additional victim who lived just a few blocks from the first two victims. The stolen property will be returned to the rightful owners.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

According to the Merced Police Department, the juvenile was booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Correctional Complex on suspicion of various theft and weapons charges.

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Sergeant Kalvin Haygood at (209)385-6998 or by email at haygoodk@cityofmerced.org or Detective Edwin Arias at (209)388-7826 or by email at ariase@cityofmerced.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.