PD: Lockdown lifted after shooting near school in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested for being a suspect in a shooting that took place near the Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School in Madera, prompting a lockdown that was later lifted, the Madera Police Department said.

Officers say they responded to a report of a person injured with a gunshot wound on Thursday afternoon.

Upon arrival, police say they located an underage male who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The male was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, officers determined the shooting took place in the 200 block of A Street. Officers located the suspect at his residence and arrested him. They also recovered an illegal firearm during the arrest.

During an unrelated call for service, officers say they responded to Sawmill Street and Adelaide Avenue regarding a fight where a firearm was possibly brandished. All involved parties were contacted while the Martin Luther King Middle School was placed on a precautionary lockdown.

Based on the evidence collected during the investigation, police say a firearm was not observed to be brandished. Police with the Madera Unified School District released the school lockdown and all students were released to their parents and guardians.

Officers say they determined there was no threat to the school, staff, or students. They say they will have additional presence around the school campus on Friday throughout the day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.