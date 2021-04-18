PD: Man accused of shooting another man in the head at Citrus Heights restaurant

A man was arrested Friday night after police said he shot another man in the head at a restaurant in Citrus Heights. The Citrus Heights Police Department received several calls about a shooting at a restaurant on the 7900 block of Greenback Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man who had a single gunshot wound to his head, police said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive. See more above

