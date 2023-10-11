PD: Man aims replica gun at people at Visalia Mall

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly aiming a replica gun at people at the Visalia Mall Tuesday evening, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 4:30 p.m. they responded to the Visalia Mall on Mooney Boulevard after receiving multiple calls about a man with a gun.

Upon arrival, officers learned a man was pointing a gun at multiple people at a food truck in the parking lot. The victims say they feared for their lives having a gun pointed at them and hid until officers arrived.

Authorities say 69-year-old James Edward Jackson was found with multiple replica firearms at the scene.

Visalia Police say Jackson was arrested under suspicion of brandishing firearms and altering replica firearms.

