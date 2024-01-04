PD: Man arrested for child abuse material in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested in Visalia Wednesday afternoon after allegedly having child abuse material, the Visalia Police Department announced.

Officers say the Youth Services Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children stating a man living in Visalia was in possession of obscene images of children.

According to officers, just after 1 p.m., they served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of South Giddings Street. During the search warrant, officers found evidence of child abuse material and arrested the suspect, identified as 65-year-old Michael Diaz.

The Visalia Police Department says Diaz was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.

