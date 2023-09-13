PD: Man arrested for child sexual abuse material in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after an image flagged by law enforcement was traced to the City of Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department on Wednesday.

On Sunday, detectives with the Tulare Police Department in conjunction with the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children say they received a tip regarding child sexual abuse material in the City of Tulare.

Detectives say an image was flagged online, leading them to further images of child sexual abuse material and conversations soliciting juveniles. Detectives identified the user of the account as 39-year-old Isaac Herrera of Tulare.

Detectives say they served a search warrant at Isaac Herrera’s residence in the City of Tulare. As a result of the search warrant, several electronic devices were seized and are pending further forensic examination.

According to the Tulare Police Department, Isaac Herrera was arrested and transported to the South County Detention Facility on suspicion of possession and distribution of obscene images of minors in a sexual manner.

