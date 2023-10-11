PD: Man arrested in hate crime at Fresno business

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested as a suspect in a hate crime case against a business in Fresno, the Fresno Police Department announced.

Officers say they have been diligently working on the hate crime/vandalism case since it was brought to their attention.

On Tuesday at around 8:30 a.m., an employee found two windows broken. According to officials, there was a newspaper with a handwritten message left behind threatening Jewish-owned businesses.

Detectives say they identified the suspect in the incident at the Noah’s Ark restaurant and within the last hour have taken him into custody. They say they are confident the suspect was working alone and there are no additional threats to the community.

This is an ongoing investigation.

