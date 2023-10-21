PD: Man arrested in Merced Co. for meth, fentanyl possession

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after police allegedly found him in possession of narcotics, including 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and other items related to narcotic sales, the Merced Police Department said on Friday.

Merced Police Gang Officers and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office with the Supervise Release Team say they conducted a compliance check on 45-year-old Jose Ceja on Friday around 2:30 p.m. Ceja was located near Bellevue Drive and Buhach Road in Atwater.

Upon contacting Ceja, officers say he had several baggies of narcotics on him.

According to officers, they took Ceja back to his home in the 5800 block of Eucalyptus Drive in Winton and conducted a compliance search. Officers located approximately 30 grams of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, and materials related to narcotic sales. They also found a .223 AR-15 style rifle, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest.

The Merced Police Department says Ceja was booked into the Merced County Jail for narcotic sales, possession of a firearm, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest by a prohibited person.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Merced Police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Officer Justin Saldivar at 209-388-7735 or by email at SaldivarJ@CityofMerced.org.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.