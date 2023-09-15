PD: Man arrested in Pismo Beach for allegedly choking his mom

PISMO BEACH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly choking his mom and threatening to kill her, the Pismo Police Department said Friday.

Officers say they responded to a residence in the north section of the city on a report of an assault of a 72-year-old female at around 5:26 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers say they found an injured victim who had been choked by her adult son. The suspect identified as 45-year-old Mark Foulks Jones IV of Grover Beach, fled prior to the officer’s arrival.

Detectives say an investigation revealed Jones attacked the victim, strangling her until near unconsciousness, telling her he was going to kill her. Officers requested area agencies to “Be on the Look Out” for the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. The victim was provided with an Emergency Protective Order, and ultimately medically cleared at the hospital following the assault.

On Thursday, investigators stated they were contacted by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department after deputies detained Jones at the Chumash Casino. Jones was taken into custody and transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail where he was processed and booked on suspicion of attempted murder, terrorist threats, and elder abuse.

The Pismo Beach Police Department encourages anyone with more information to contact the Detective Bureau at (805) 773-2208.

