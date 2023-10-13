PD: Man arrested in Tulare after argument leads to stabbing

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a man during an argument in Tulare on Thursday morning, the Tulare Police Department said.

Officers say they received a call regarding a family disturbance on Thursday, around 8:52 a.m. in the 700 block of E. Prosperity Ave in the City of Tulare. The caller told dispatch that someone was stabbed during the argument.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a 27-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times. The man was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment and is in stable condition.

During the investigation, detectives learned there was a verbal disturbance between the victim and his wife. During the argument, two of the wife’s sons engaged in a physical altercation with the victim. One of the sons was identified as 21-year-old Isaiah Anthony Ovideo of Tulare. The other son is a 17-year-old male.

Through the course of the investigation, officers say Ovideo stabbed the victim multiple times. The 17-year-old was also injured during the altercation and his injuries are not life-threatening.

According to the Tulare Police Department, Ovideo was arrested and transported to the Tulare County Detention Facility and booked on suspicion of attempted homicide.

