PD: Man barricaded after women beaten, stabbed in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is behind bars after assaulting two women and barricading himself in an apartment with six children Saturday morning, according to the Hanford Police Department.

Police say around 9 a.m. they responded to a call regarding a man who was dragging two women out of a car at the Casa Del Sol Apartments in the 12200 block of West Hanford-Armona Road. While en route, police were notified the man was stabbing one of the women.

Upon arrival, responding officers reported a 29-year-old woman on the ground between parked cars in the parking lot with a stab wound in her neck and bleeding from her head. She was immediately transported to a local hospital.

Witnesses helped authorities identify the suspect as 30-year-old George Watley and said he ran back to the apartment he shared with the victim. Police tried to make contact with Watley but he locked the front door, barricading himself inside with six kids who also resided in the apartment.

After about 40 minutes of negotiating Watley’s surrender by SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team, officers say Watley exited and surrendered. Authorities searched the apartment and found all six children safe.

Detectives also found the second victim at the scene, a 27-year-old woman, who told them about what happened. Police say Watley had tried to stop the two women from leaving in a car, forcing himself inside the vehicle.

During the altercation between them, investigators say Watley punched the 27-year-old in the face and head and attempted to stab her. He then stabbed the 29-year-old in the neck and repeatedly hit and kicked her while she was on the ground.

Officials say both women were transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Hanford police say Watley was booked under suspicion of attempted murder, domestic violence, criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and violation of a domestic violence restraining order.

