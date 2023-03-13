WAYNESBORO — Police said a man jumped to his death Monday morning in Waynesboro.

At approximately 10:17 a.m., the Waynesboro Police Department said officers responded to the 600 block of Hopeman Parkway on a report that a man jumped from a railroad bridge.

The 69-year-old Waynesboro man was located below the bridge on the railroad tracks. Despite resuscitative efforts, he died at the scene, police said.

Foul play is not suspected.

Police did not release the man's name.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: PD: Man dead after leap from Waynesboro bridge