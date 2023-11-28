PD: Man dead after shooting in Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One man is dead following a shooting in an apartment complex in Fresno, the Fresno Police Department announced.

Officers say they responded to a shooting call at Parc Grove Commons apartments located at 2674 East Clinton Avenue on Monday night.

The Fresno Police Department confirmed one resident of the apartment complex has been reported deceased after being shot inside the complex.

As of now, there is no information regarding the two suspects involved or the victim’s identity.

As of Monday night, police say they are in the process of getting more information from surveillance videos.

This is an ongoing investigation.

