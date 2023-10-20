PD: Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Sanger

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been hospitalized after a drive-by shooting, the Sanger Police Department said on Friday.

The Sanger Police Department says they responded to a shooting call on the intersection between I Street and Almond Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. The victim said the suspect shot from a vehicle that was driving in the area.

As of now, there is no information regarding the suspect’s identity.

This is an ongoing investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.