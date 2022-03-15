PD: Man posing as city worker threatening to cut off water at some Waynesboro homes

WAYNESBORO — Police said a man claiming to be a Waynesboro utility worker is approaching residents and threatening to cut off their water unless he is paid money, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

Police said several complaints have been received concerning a man portraying a city employee. He is reportedly driving a white pickup, carries a clipboard and walks onto properties.

"The Waynesboro Police Department would like to remind the public that the City of Waynesboro Utility Department does not have employees that go door-to-door to collect money. All of the City of Waynesboro Utility Department vehicles will have the City of Waynesboro decal displayed on the side of the vehicle," a release said.

If anyone is approached by an individual requesting money as a City of Waynesboro employee, they are asked to call 911 or contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942- 6675.

